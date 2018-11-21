Elon Musk’s blunt thoughts on weed might be causing problems for SpaceX with NASA

NASA is reportedly going to investigate the safety of Elon Musk’s SpaceX after he smoked weed on Joe Rogan’s podcast.

In the now-infamous video, Musk tokes a joint live and caused shares for his other company, Tesla, to dive. “I mean, it’s legal right?” Musk said before taking a hit. Now, three unnamed NASA officials told the Washington Post that a probe into SpaceX was ordered after the video surfaced online. SpaceX, founded by Musk who’s still the company’s CEO, claims it has a “comprehensive drug-free workforce.”

NASA, which hired SpaceX and Boeing to transport astronauts to the International Space Station, told the Post that it was reviewing SpaceX to make sure it was adhering “to a drug-free environment,” although it did not specify what had prompted the probe. Boeing will also be reviewed.

SpaceX responded to the news by saying that it was taking NASA’s review seriously.

“Human spaceflight is the core mission of our company,” the company said in a statement to SpaceX. “There is nothing more important to SpaceX than this endeavor, and we take seriously the responsibility that NASA has entrusted in us to safely and reliably carry American astronauts to and from the International Space Station.”

Musk has been met with a number of weed-related scandals in recent months, including a possible securities fraud violation because he set the share price of Tesla — when he was thinking of taking it public — at 420 to make his girlfriend, Grimes, laugh.

