Elon Musk’s Grok AI Now Includes a Pornographic Waifu Chatbot

Elon Musk, whose chatbot Grok recently went so far to the right that it became a full-on Hitler-loving Nazi that spouted blatant anti-Semitism, has given the AI chatbot a personality overhaul. Ani is Grok’s new “Companion” persona: part goth anime waifu, part… actually, no. That’s pretty much it.

In a move that seems specifically designed to further remove antisocial men from society, Musk has pivoted Grok away from the whole identifying with Hitler thing it was doing to a pair of personalities like Ani. And a supposedly toddler-friendly red panda named Rudy?

I say supposedly because I feel like it’s only a matter of time, possibly even a matter of hours, before Rudy starts quoting Mein Kampf to children and extolling the virtues of concentration camps.

Elon Musk’s Grok AI Now Includes a Pornographic Waifu ‘Companion’

Ani flirts, jokes, sends memes, and remembers your name like a digital girlfriend simulator. You can toggle between “Kid Mode” and “NSFW,” but early users discovered those settings were more decorative than effective.

Ani was ready to talk dirty right out of the box. Futurism’s Victor Tangerman found that some users reported Ani demanding to be called “Mommy” and slipping into what people are calling a “Gooner mode.”

For $30/month, SuperGrok subscribers get access to Ani and her emotionally tuned interactions. Musk is betting that lonely users will trade their cash (and last shreds of their connection to human life) for a bot that is explicitly designed to flirt with sad men, as the saddest man on Earth spearheaded it.

Musk’s pivot to emotionally sticky AI personalities taps into the darker side of synthetic relationships. Now, Musk is handing these tools to millions on a platform where paranoid conspiracy theories, porn, and far-right fascist violence all intermingle.

Remember when technology used to be fun and exciting?