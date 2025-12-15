Elton John Is a Big Turnstile Fan, Says ‘Never Enough’ Is One of His ‘Favorite Albums of the Year’

Turnstile gained a lot of fans in 2025, with their beloved new album Never Enough. Maybe the biggest flex, however, is that the record is being heralded by none other than Elton John as one of his “favorite albums of the year.”

John shared his acclaim on his Apple Music podcast, Rocket Hour, while speaking with Turnstile frontman Brendan Yates. “What a pleasure it is, because your album, Never Enough, is one of my favourite albums of the year,” John said, then going on to praise one song in particular. “In fact, your track, ‘Seeing Stars’, is on my top 20 tracks of the year.”

Videos by VICE

The legendary singer-songwriter went on to say that he’s “thrilled” for the band’s success “because the album, Never Enough, is such a great record.” He then added, “It really is a record you should be so proud of. I still have a five-CD player, and the album is in my five-CD player all the time.” Check out the clip above.

Turnstile recently scored multiple Grammy nominations across three genre categories

In other Turnstile news, the band is nominated for five awards at the upcoming 68th Annual Grammy Awards. They earned nods in the following categories: Best Rock Album, Best Rock Song (“NEVER ENOUGH”), Best Rock Performance (“NEVER ENOUGH”), Best Alternative Music Performance (“SEEIN’ STARS”), and Best Metal Performance (“BIRDS”).

Speaking to Rolling Stone about their genre-defying Grammy nominations, Yates previously noted that the term “can be very subjective.” He explained, “Genre definitely can be a good guide for finding sounds that you like in certain worlds. Hardcore is maybe more of a culture and a community. At a hardcore show, you can have bands that all sound very different, but there’s a shared essence.”

Turnstile is the first band or artist nominated across the Grammy’s Rock, Alternative, and Metal categories in One Year

“We grew up going to punk and hardcore shows. And we grew up listening to rock,” Yates continued. “We grew up listening to metal, to alternative, to R&B, to rap, to electronic music. We listened to all kinds of things.”

“We’ve never denied ourselves the musical influences that have been a part of our lives growing up, what our parents were playing when we were kids,” he added. “Everyone is kind of just a sponge of what they are drawn to. I think it’s important to not put a box around what you naturally are drawn to.”