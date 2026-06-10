Elvis Costello Reacts to Criticism Over Removing a Controversial Word From This Classic Song: ‘Go F*** Yourself’

Elvis Costello’s classic track “Oliver’s Army” has long been a controversial song. The tune features a use of the N-word that Costello has since abandoned. In fact, he previously quit playing the song altogether, but brought it back in 2025.

In the original version of the song, Costello sings: “Only takes one itchy trigger / One more widow, one less white n****r”. The song is a satirical, anti-imperialist rallying cry about governments arming their militaries with young working-class people. Costello has argued in the past that, in the historical context, the word indicates how Catholics were referred to in Northern Ireland.

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Upon returning the song to his setlist in 2025, Costello changed the line to “one more widow, another pallbearer”. Now, in a new interview with The Times, he’s clarified his decision and lashed out at critics of the change.

‘Oliver’s Army’ was released in 1979, as part of Costello’s ‘Armed Forces’ album

“I no longer use words that go off like alarm clocks, because indignation about that word stops people hearing what the song is about,” he said. “That is my position. People went, ‘That’s woke.’ Well, go f–k yourself.”

The legendary singer then added a little more context to why he ever used the word in the first place. “That’s what my grandfather was called in the British army. It’s historically a fact. But people hear that word go off like a bell and accuse me of something that I didn’t intend.”

This is not the first time that Costello has spoken out about the song. NME noted that, in 2022, he called on radio stations to stop playing it. “[Bleeping the word out] is a mistake,” the singer said at the time. “They’re making it worse by bleeping it for sure. Because they’re highlighting it then. Just don’t play the record!”

Elvis Costello is currently out on tour in Europe with The Imposters and Charlie Sexton. Fans can find those tour dates below:

JUNE

05 – Science Village Hall, Lund, SE

07 – Cirkus, Stockholm, SE

08 – Konserthus, Oslo, NO

10 – Laeiszhalle, Hamburg, DE

12 – Brighton Dome, Brighton, UK

13 – Symphony Hall, Birmingham, UK

15 – Royal Albert Hall, London, UK

20 – O2 Shepherd’s Bush Empire, London, UK

26 – Guildhall, Portsmouth, UK

July