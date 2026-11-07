Elvis Presley Estate Warns ‘The Next Elvis Won’t Pick up a Guitar’ in New Lawsuit Against AI Music Company Suno

No one has been as protective against AI quite like the Elvis Presley estate. Back in October 2026, they took Anthropic to court for allegedly stealing 274 songs to train their AI without permission. One of the songs they utilized is one of the most iconic ballads of all time, “Can’t Help Falling in Love”. According to lead attorney Richard Busch, they built their company off the backs of artists “at a scale never seen before.”

Now, in a new report from Variety, they’re taking another AI conglomerate to court. The Elvis Presley estate filed a litany of lawsuits against Suno for immense copyright infringement and exploiting the King of Rock ‘n’ Roll. Additionally, there’s a law in Tennessee that would effectively guarantee protection from companies like Suno cloning his voice.

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Ultimately, the attorneys behind the lawsuit warned that if these companies remain unchecked, they can copy any music legend at a troubling precedent. Then, the future of image and likeness would essentially be lost forever.

“The next Elvis won’t pick up a guitar,” they wrote. “Suno’s ravenous race to the bottom aims to make human creativity obsolete, coldly replicating without a license in seconds what takes years to learn, struggle with, maintain, and endlessly attempt to make better and perfect, begging the question from future generations who would attempt to start what is already an arduous, uncertain, and not always lucrative creative pursuit: ‘What’s the point?’”

Elvis Presley Estate Takes Suno to Court for Immense Copyright Infringement

Meanwhile, Suno maintained that their AI tech training merely allowed the precedent for new, original music. Moreover, they insisted that they’ve never been against putting in the proper guardrails in order to maintain their progress.

“Suno exists to help people create new, original music, not to trade on anyone’s name or likeness,” a spokesperson responded to the Elvis Presley estate. “We prohibit any unauthorized use of an artist’s work. To protect against this, we do not allow prompts for specific artists’ names and songs and work with third-party providers to screen uploaded audio files and lyrics for potential misuse. We are always working to strengthen our guardrails and we will continue to add new safeguards that protect artists and our users.”

The Elvis Presley estate isn’t the only group taking Suno to court either. Eight Mile Style, a publishing company with rights to many classic Eminem songs, also filed their own lawsuits. They argued a similar case, that Suno was using the Detroit MC’s tracks to mirror his style for new songs. However, Eminem himself won’t be involved in the case.

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