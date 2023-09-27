Elwood’s Celeb-Loved Jawns Are Back (After Selling Out Five Times)

I always feel like I have nothing to wear. It’s most likely because I end up buying trendy pieces, like retro Marimekko prints and vintage Y2K gems, that are better suited for the club in Bushwick than they are for picking out toothpaste at Target. I think it would be a little much to wear my Emilio Pucci threads to grab a coffee or to pick up my weekly supply of kale at the grocery store. That’s what wardrobe staples—think oversized tees and hoodies—are for. Besides being supremely comfy and go-to streetwear, they pair well with everything. Basics can get mundane, but I discovered Elwood has a way of elevating the classics.

If you’re unfamiliar with the brand: Elwood was first established as a skate brand in the 90s, but has since transformed into a line filled with organic cotton basics for slaying on the streets and on the couch. Elwood is allegedly a major fave of A-listers like Justin Bieber, with its comfortable, well-cut, neutral-colored basics standing apart as some of the brand’s most popular items.

So, why are we talking about it now? Because its Core Collection has just been restocked after selling out five times(!). There’s no better time to stock up and indulge in the LA-based brand’s vintage, understated aesthetic—its best-seller is the Oversized Core Tee, which is garment-washed, has zero shrinkage and is only $30 (or $75 for a three-pack!).

There’s nothing more satisfying than a complete monochromatic loungewear set. To match its take on the perfect basic tee, Elwood’s Core Hoodie, Core Sweatpants, Oversized Core Crewneck, and Core Sweatshorts belong in your cart. Its four classic colorways are all neutrals, including classic black, white, and grey, and a vibey vintage brown. Seasonal colors are launched every season, although its summer hues are almost sold out; the new fall colors will drop on October 27.

To reiterate, the Core Collection has sold out five times, so if you’re in the market for fresh tees or the perfect sweatsuit to carry you through the chilly months, hop on the chance to dress like a Melrose swag lord and stock up on wardrobe staples while you can.

Shop the entire Core Collection on Elwood’s website.

The Rec Room staff independently selected all of the stuff featured in this story. Want more reviews, recommendations, and red-hot deals? Sign up for our newsletter.