Get Elwood Clothing’s Always-Sold-Out Basics for 10% Off (While They Last)

You can never go wrong with an oversized tee or sweatshirt, especially when they’re done right. Basics never go out of style, and will always be a big part of streetwear. Sure, they can get boring, but Elwood Clothing has a way of turning mundane pieces into something more elevated and fresh. Thank god the brand’s Core Collection is now available after selling out four times (!), because its distressed, vintage aesthetic has become a hit for good reason—and is perfect for stocking your closet with swaggy staples. Better yet, it’s 10% off when you use the code VICE10 at checkout.

Elwood Clothing was originally established as a skate brand in the 90s, but has evolved into a full line of comfortable cotton basics, loungewear, and closet-staples. Elwood’s popularity comes as no surprise, since the entire collection is unisex, $75 and under, 100% organic cotton, garment-washed, and has a vintage-inspired fit. The LA-based brand is allegedly a favorite of Justin Bieber—if that’s a selling point for you—but it’s also taken off with skaters and hypebeasts. (The brand has also become a huge hit on TikTok.) Its bestseller is the Oversized Core Tee, which has a worn-in feel and vintage wash.

Other favorites that we have our eyes on from the Core Collection are the Core Hoodie, Core Sweatpants, Oversized Core Crewneck, and Core Sweatshorts. The pieces come in vintage washes of neutral shades such as brown, white, gray, and black—the colors that you’ll wear every day and that match everything, making the pieces worthwhile additions to your closet. If you want to go bolder, there are a handful of seasonal colors also available, including Ice Blue, Vintage Pink, Wine, and Pine.

Like we said before, the Core Collection has sold out four times and it’s 10% off when you use the code VICE10 at checkout, so score a piece from the collection now if you want a sweet discount (and don’t want to be kicking yourself when stock runs out).

Shop the entire Core Collection on Elwood Clothing’s website.

The Rec Room staff independently selected all of the stuff featured in this story. Want more reviews, recommendations, and red-hot deals? Sign up for our newsletter.