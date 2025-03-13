Embalmer Accused of Castrating Corpse of Sex Offender

They say revenge is a dish best-served cold. And I can’t imagine anything fitting that theory more so than shoving a dead man’s penis down his throat as an act of payback.

A Texas embalmer named Amber Laudermilk learned that the body lying in front of her was that of a convicted sex offender. So Laudermilk decided then and there that she was going to get the last laugh on the criminal by castrating his corpse and shoving those remains into his mouth.

Videos by VICE

The police report notes that the man, Charles Roy Rodriguez, died in January 2025. He was charged back in 2001, receiving 10 years of deferred adjunction. He was convicted of sexually assaulting a 31-year-old woman. The report adds it’s unclear how or when Laudermilk learned of his past, but Rodriguez was listed on the state’s public safety sex offender list.

Embalmer Allegedly Castrated Corpse of Sex Offender

The report further reveals that in addition to chopping his parts off, Laudermilk also stabbed him and carried out “additional abuses.” Making matters worse was that she was also training an embalming student at the time.

She allegedly told the trainee to keep it a secret, uttering, “You didn’t see anything.” I’m pretty sure that new hire wishes they weren’t in the room for that illicit procedure.

A precinct constable officer, Alan Rosen, said in the report that despite Rodriguez’s past, “the law requires that he be treated with dignity in death.” He admits that Laudermilk was clearly “angry” and that “she gets the help she needs.”

To no surprise, the woman faces a charge of abuse of a corpse. In Texas, that charge can carry a maximum sentence of two years and a fine of $10,000.

I can’t imagine what a max term looks like if it doesn’t apply to someone removing one’s penis and cramming it back inside them, so we shall see what Laudermilk ends up getting in the end.