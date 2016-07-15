Embarrassing Failure Tom Brady Quits Deflategate Fight

Tommy, NOOOO!

After 18 months of fighting, Tom Brady has lost to Roger Goodell. The New England Patriots quarterback has decided not to take an appeal of his four-game suspension for his role in Deflategate to the Supreme Court of the United States, which is an incredible bummer for any fans of satire. The decision comes just one day after the Second Circuit released the final bit of air out of the fight with its very brief denial of Brady’s petition for a rehearing. Brady announced that he would be giving up on his Facebook page.

Videos by VICE

What’s interesting is that there is no mention of what he plans on doing now. Is he going to just take the four-game suspension, or try to cut a deal with the league? Shortly after Brady’s statement, the NFLPA announced that they would not be seeking a stay of the four game suspension in the Second Circuit, however they did leave open the possibility of petitioning the Supreme Court in the future. Regardless, Patriots fans—as you might guess—are taking it incredibly well:

But at least one fan is looking on the sunny side of things:

And so, we prepare for the Jimmy Garoppolo era.

[Facebook]