The Heated Ember Smart Mug 2 Is at an All-Time Low Price

Coffee time is the most blessedly precious time in all the day. Every morning, no matter how much of a hectic day I have ahead of me, I leave my phone face down on the nightstand, on mute, and make a cup of coffee. Then I read until the coffee is all gone. Only then do I start my day.

It’s essential to my mental well-being. And well, sometimes I milk that time alone and draw out my reading just a bit longer than it takes for me to guzzle down a mug’s worth of straight black. There’s always a bit of an unseen countdown clock attached to this trick, though, because I can sense my coffee growing lukewarm all the while.

Videos by VICE

If you’re a slow drinker, by accident or on purpose, the Ember Smart Mug 2 is an answer to your problem. You can take coffee time at your speed, not having to choose between guzzling it down faster than you like or suffering through a mug of warm of lukewarm coffee.

ember smart mug 2: an electric mug buys you time to savor

Placed on its charging coaster, the Smart Mug 2 keeps coffee (or tea, or whatever) between 120 and 145 degrees Fahrenheit as long as you like. Off the coaster, the 14-fluid-ounce mug will keep your brew hot for 80 minutes.

For now, you can only get it for the sale price in white. If you desperately need it in black, you can pay $125 for the privilege. Other colors aren’t on much of a real sale. White’s a classic, though. When it comes to water bottles and beer koozies, I lean toward a pop of color.

But when I’m drinking coffee out of a Hydro Flask or Keep Cup, I tend toward white. Maybe because it’s coffee, and coffee is serious business.