Embrace Friends and Classic Rock in Broken Social Scene’s “Skyline” Video

Broken Social Scene love their hometown, but they do so irreverently because nothing in Toronto is serious. We put a giant rubber duck in the lake to celebrate Canada, if you need an example. So, to celebrate the spirit of Torontonian camaraderie, BSS leader Kevin Drew has directed a video for Hug of Thunder cut “Skyline” that posits friendship as a formula of peanut butter, skateboarding, and arena rock legends Foreigner. All three of these things end up playing an enormous part in the clip and I’m not joking at all.

Now, I’m not sure if Foreigner is actually in the video because I don’t know if the band even has the same lineup anymore, but Canadian pop songwriting legend and Kevin Drew collaborator Andy Kim is definitely here. He could really be making a lot of money these days by having a moody synthpop cover of his classic 60s bubblegum hit “Sugar, Sugar” in Riverdale, eh? Get it, because… the Archies sang it… Anyways, ignore this pop culture reach and watch the “Skyline” video above.

