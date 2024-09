Embrace Unknown Mortal Orchestra’s New Track “First World Problem”

Thank you for the funk Unknown Mortal Orchestra. They’ve just dropped new song “First World Problem” and it has a very Prince-ly vibe. Those nimble licks, that booty-popping bass, it’s a shimmy-shake of a song and you can listen to it right now, below. The band’s third album Multi-Love—an album largely inspired by a three way love affair that occured between the singer, his wife, and a lady in Japans—is out on May 26 via Jagjaguwar.

UNKNOWN MORTAL ORCHESTRA TOUR DATES:

Wed. May 25 – Calgary, AB @ Commonwealth w/ Whitney

Fri. May 27 – George, WA @ Sasquatch Festival

Sun. May 29 – Boston, MA @ Boston Calling

Sat. June 18 – Aarhus, Denmark @ Northside Festival

Sun. June 19 – Hilvarenbeek, Netherlands @ Best Kept Secret

Mon. June 20 – Paris, France @ Trabendo w/ Alex Cameron

Tues. June 21 – Cambridge, United Kingdom @ Junction w/ Alex Cameron

Wed. June 22 – Liverpool, United Kingdom @ East Village Arts Club w/ Alex Cameron

June 22-26 – Somerset, United Kingdom @ Glastonbury Festival

Sat. June 25 – Madrid, Spain @ Madrid Music City at Matadero Madrid

Sun. June 26 – Padua, Italy @ Parco Della Musica

Tues. June 28 – Istanbul, Turkey @ KüçükÇiftlik Park (supporting CHIC)

Wed. June 29 – Zurich, Switzerland @ Mascotte

July 1 – Vilanova l La Geltru, Spain @ Vida Festival

Sat. July 2 – Marmande, France @ Garorock Festival

July 3 – Werchter, Belgium @ Rock Werchter

Fri. July 15 – Quebec City, QC @ Festival D’Été De Québec

Sun. July 17 – Louisville, KY @ Forecastle Festival

Mon. July 18 – Bloomington, IN @ Bluebird Nightclub

Tue. July 19 – Cleveland, OH @ Beachland Ballroom

Wed. July 20 – Pontiac, MI @ Crofoot Ballroom

Fri. July 22 – Oro-Medonte, Canada @ WayHome Music & Arts Festival

Sat. July 23 – Ottawa, ON @ Ritual Nightclub

Sun. July 24 – Burlington, VT @ Signal Kitchen

Mon. July 25 – Portland, ME @ Port City Music Hall

Thu. July 28 – Providence, RI @ Fete Ballroom

Sat. July 30th – New York, NY @ Central Park Summerstage

Fri. Aug. 12 – Sat. Aug. 13 – Eau Claire, WI @ Eaux Claires Festival

Wed. Aug. 17 – Paredes De Coura, Portugal @ Paredes de Coura

August 18-21 – Wales, United Kingdom @ Green Man Festival

August 19-21 – Hamburg, Germany @ Dockville

Sun. Aug. 28 – Portland, OR @ MusicFest NW (Project Pabst)

Tue. Aug. 30 – Petaluma, CA @ Lagunitas Brewing Company

Thu. Sept. 1 – Santa Monica, CA @ Santa Monica Pier

Fri. Sept. 2 – Berkeley, CA @ Greek Theatre – UC Berkeley w/ Tame Impala

Sat. Sept 3 – Berkeley, CA @ The Greek Theatre – UC Berkeley w/ Tame Impala