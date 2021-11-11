This International Fugitive Paid Emily Ratajkowski $25K to Be His Super Bowl Date

Never one to skimp on the finer things in life, Malaysian fugitive billionaire Jho Low was known to spend lavishly to fund his globetrotting lifestyle, buying luxurious super yachts, original Monet paintings and even see-through grand pianos.

He was equally known for his high-profile pursuit of A-list women, including Australian supermodel Miranda Kerr, Taiwanese songstress Elva Hsiao—and now, apparently, U.S. actress and model Emily Ratajkowski.

In a recent interview with The Sunday Times to promote her new memoir, Ratajkowski revealed that she was paid $25,000 to attend the Super Bowl with Low.

“I was on the clock,” she said. The paper also quoted Ratajkowski as saying that she was “unaware” about what was expected of her during the date and was “unsure of why she was there, how long she had to stay and who her agent had to check with at the end of the night to find out whether she could leave.”

Ratajkowski did not state which year she attended the annual NFL championship game with Low. VICE World News reached out to Low’s representatives regarding the claims but has yet to get a response.

Born Lho Taek Jho, more commonly known as Jho Low, the Malaysian-Chinese businessman is regarded as one of the masterminds behind the 1MDB financial scandal that saw $4.5 billion stolen from Malaysia’s state coffers, resulting in the collapse of former Prime Minister Najib Razak’s government in 2018.



For his part in one of the largest incidents of official corruption ever uncovered, Razak was convicted in 2020, fined more than $50 million and initially sentenced to 12 years in prison, though he remains free awaiting an appeal.

Low, however, continues to evade justice. With his whereabouts still unknown, news surrounding the international fugitive remains of great interest in Malaysia. At one point, Low was believed to be hiding out in Macau, a top destination for gambling tourism, though Chinese authorities have strongly refuted this.

His love life, in particular, has been the subject of much tabloid coverage over the years. The 2018 bestseller Billion-Dollar Whale, written by former Wall Street Journal investigative journalists Tom Wright and Bradley Hope, would also detail the more extravagant details of his life.

This included evenings in Las Vegas with Playboy Playmates, as well as spending close to $1 million for a luxury date in Dubai—complete with a private helicopter—with Taiwanese starlet Elva Hsiao. Famously, he also gifted millions of dollars worth of diamonds and jewelry to former Victoria’s Secret supermodel Miranda Kerr, items she was forced to surrender to authorities as part of investigations into the 1MDB scandal.

“He wasn’t a typical playboy,” the authors wrote. “Some of the models whom Low regaled with Cartier jewellery or gambling chips were astonished he never hit on them. Far more than sex, it seemed, he craved recognition, whether from women or Hollywood stars, and he sought to create spectacles that reinforced his power and prestige.”

