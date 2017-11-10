Eminem and Beyoncé Link Up for “Walk on Water”

Eminem has returned with the first single from his forthcoming ninth studio album, Revival. He has not held back. “Walk on Water” features Beyoncé Knowles.

Far from the confrontational vibe of his anti-Trump tirade at the BET Awards last month, “Walk on Water” is a contemplative, introspective piano ballad. Beyoncé features prominently, holding down the chorus: “I walk on water / But I ain’t no Jesus / I walk on water / But only when it freezes / Because I’m only human.”

Eminem spends much of the track berating himself and pulling apart his style. “I’ve garnered / The rhyme has to be perfect / The delivery flawless,” he raps in the second verse. “And it always feels like I’m hitting the mark / ‘Til I go sit in the car / Listen and pick it apart.”

Listen to “Walk on Water” below.

