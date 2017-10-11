Eminem Says a Big ‘Fuck You’ to His Trump-Supporting Fans

The BET Hip-Hop Awards took place last night in Los Angeles, and one of the standout moments came courtesy of Eminem, who, to put it politely, ripped Donald Trump a new one in a pre-recorded freestyle called “The Storm.”

Despite some fucking weird performance tics (why is Eminem walking around like his own hype man? Also: the breath before the deep squat; the generic Southern accent; the. Generic. Southern. Accent), the bars are some of the best Em’s delivered for a really long time, with his signature wordplay slowed down to smash a heavier punch. Choice cuts include: “Racism’s the only thing he’s fantastic for / ‘Cause it’s how he gets his rocks off, and he’s orange,” and “This is his form of distraction / Plus he gets an enormous reaction / When he attacks the NFL so we focus on that / Instead of talking Puerto Rico, or gun reform for Nevada.” He also touched on other issues like Trump’s relationship with Steve Bannon, Trump’s criticism of black athletes who took a knee during the national anthem at recent sporting events across the US and why it’s important to stand with Colin Kaepernick, who kicked off that entire form of protest before losing his job for his efforts.

Basically Eminem collected all of the major criticisms of Trump’s first year in office, and put them in one scorching freestyle, which is hard to be mad about. I’d imagine we can expect Trump’s response on Twitter within the next few hours, so hold tight I guess.

