Eminem Fans Are Crashing Out Online Because One of Their Own Said They Don’t Want Any More Albums From Him

It’s rare for someone to not want new music from their favorite artist. Typically, there’s an undying fervor for anything they could get their hands on. But for this diehard Eminem fan, they want their GOAT to take a break for a while. Unfortunately, his fellow stans don’t exactly share their mindset.

In a post on the rapper’s subreddit, the person gave their background as a fan of Slim Shady. For over 15 years, they’ve been ride or die with the Detroit MC, defending him even through his most divisive eras and albums. They’ve listened to them religiously and have owned merch and physical albums alike. Even the last album was acceptable, despite some moments that made them cringe.

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However, AI is where they drew the line. With everyone in his circle defending the use of artificial intelligence, they’ve stopped seeing the light at the end of the tunnel.

“But over the past two years, watching people like Dre, Paul, and members of D12 embrace all this AI bulls**t in cover art, music videos, and even the music itself has been so disappointing. These are the people Eminem surrounds himself with, and I honestly can’t see him moving away from that stuff anytime soon,” they wrote.

Eminem Might Have Just Lost One of His Biggest Fans and Caused an Uproar in His Community in the Process

Now, accounting for his song “MADARA” with EZ Mil and the collaboration with Kid Rock, the Redditor is over it. Additionally, they argued that Em has had ample opportunity to try out new ideas and sounds. But instead, he’s routinely made choices that don’t challenge him in the slightest.

“I’m not asking him to chase trends or make music for TikTok. I just wish he’d challenge himself again,” they continued writing about Eminem. “Work with some fresh producers, collaborate with artists outside his usual circle, and make something that actually feels inspired. And that’s what worries me about another album. I’m genuinely afraid we’re going to get more AI voice filters, potentially AI-generated cover art, and a tracklist full of features like Ez Mil, Kid Rock, Jelly Roll.”

A lot of Eminem’s diehard, less critical fanbase scoffed at the notion that their GOAT should do anything different. “I never will understand fans not wanting new material from an artist they like. If the album sucks it sucks, if its good then great we got some music we like,” one person commented.

“The hoard trying to make you hate Eminem because hes friends with kid rock lmao,” another person replied. “These guys are insane.”

Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images for The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame