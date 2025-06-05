Eminem Files Lawsuit Against Mark Zuckerberg’s Meta

Eminem has filed a lawsuit against Meta, which is owned by Mark Zuckerberg, over allegations that the tech company did not get permission to use his music across many of its platforms.

Meta operates Facebook, Instagram, Threads, and WhatsApp. According to a report from The Wrap, Meta is accused of using Eminem’s songs via its Reels Remix and Original Audio functions without acquiring a valid license.

Eminem – real name Marshall Mathers – is reportedly seeking statutory damages of up to $150,000 per song, which could potentially result in damages totaling more than $1 million, if the case is ruled in his favor.

The Wrap goes on to note that Eminem’s lawsuit alleges that his songs were made available in Meta’s “Music Libraries” and were made available in user-generated content through features such as Reels Remix and Original Audio. The rapper’s legal team argues that this would have created a situation where his music was used to soundtrack countless pieces of online content while being streamed.

Meta reportedly did seek licenses through Audia, a digital royalty collection and payment engine, but Eminem’s publisher, Eight Mile Style, states that it never granted these requests. As such, Meta is now accused of “rampant” and “knowing infringement” on Eight Mile Compositions.

The lawsuit claims that Meat “[encouraged] billions of users of its online services to do so, all willfully, and without a license.” It later adds: “Thus, as Meta knows, it does not enjoy and is not eligible for the Digital Millennium Copyright Act’s (‘DMCA’) safe harbor provisions.”

Meta has Reportedly Removed some of the violating tracks

Notably, Meta has since removed some tracks following complaints, including Eminem’s hit 2002 song “Lose Yourself,” from the 8 Mile soundtrack. However, the suit claims that, across its platforms, the company “continues to host unauthorised cover and instrumental versions” of Eminem’s songs.

In addition to Eminem, Eight Mile Style is also seeking actual damages, lost profits, and a permanent injunction against unlicensed usage of the rapper’s music. Meta does not appear to have publicly responded to the suit, but has reportedly requested a jury trial.