Eminem Finally Explained Why the Hell He Was at the Oscars

At the Oscars Sunday night, audience members were stunned by the sudden and unexpected appearance of Eminem. Idina Menzel seemingly asked what many at home were asking: why tho? Now we have answers.

The 47-year-old rapper hit the stage to perform his Academy Award-winning song “Lose Yourself” from 8 Mile, which he also starred in. He told Variety, “I don’t know, I think it was either [the Oscars’] idea or Paul and [longtime publicist Dennis Dennehy’s] idea before they brought it to me. It was presented to me that way and I said, “Oh that’s kinda dope, to not even announce it.”

Martin Scorsese and the rest of America scratched their heads at the performance since the song and film won the Oscar for Best Original Song in 2003, not say, 20 years ago, which would be a rounder, more traditional anniversary to celebrate. But Eminem didn’t attend the Oscars 17 years ago, and he missed the chance to receive his statuette from famed dog cloner Barbra Streisand. But he got his chance to hit the stage in front of Hollywood’s elite on Sunday.

“Back then, I never even thought that I had a chance to win, and we had just performed “Lose Yourself” on the Grammys with the Roots a couple of weeks before the Oscars, so we didn’t think it was a good idea,” he continued. “And also, back at that time, the younger me didn’t really feel like a show like that would understand me.”

On top of performing at the Oscars, Eminem got to check another thing off his bucket list: “I got to hug Salma Hayek!” Good for you, Eminem. So there you have it.

