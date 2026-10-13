Eminem Has a New Solo Album on the Way, According to His Long-Time Collaborator and Fellow Rap Icon

50 Cent’s next big project is the new Street Fighter film. The acclaimed rapper portrays one of the game’s characters, Balrog, in the film, and also apparently worked on the soundtrack. Interestingly, in a new red carpet interview, 50 revealed that his ol’ buddy Eminem had previously been working with him on some music for the film.

“Em, well, he put a couple pieces together for it,” 50 Cent said. However, Eminem ultimately “decided that” he had to prioritize work on his next solo album. “He kinda fell back on that,” 50 added.

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Notably, this is not the first time that 50 Cent has talked about working with Em in the Street Fighter soundtrack. “I got some music that I’m working on. I did something currently: me, Eminem and 2Pac,” he told Today With Jenna & Sheinelle in July 2026. “They delivered it. It’s for the theme of Street Fighter, the movie. We worked on it and got it right.”

50 Cent and Eminem have a deep bond and strong friendship

Eminem and 50 Cent aren’t just musical collaborators; they’re also really close friends. While 50 is known for trolling other rappers and getting into beefs, he once told Jimmy Kimmel that he’d “never” beef with Em.

“Never with Em because he’s done everything for me,” he said back in 2020. “He provided my opportunity and from there… Dre is like to Em what Em is for me, and so having us together, it’s the coolest thing.”

For his part, Eminem was on hand for 50 Cent’s Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony, and he had some glowing things to say about his friend.

“I just wanna say man, I’m here today because this is not only a business partner to me, it’s one of the best friends I’ve ever known in the world,” Em said, per iHeart. “I would say that it’s much more fun to be his friend than it is to be his enemy because this guy is f**king relentless. And he won’t stop. And the same way that he’s relentless in his battles, he’s also relentless in his business.”

Eminem continued: “He’s an artist, an entrepreneur, an actor, a director, a producer; he can juggle, he’s great at Scrabble. He pretty much does it all. And he’s also helped me through a lot of hard times in my own life, and he’s always been there when I needed him. So 50, congrats on your star, man. Hollywood is making official what I knew from the beginning, what Dre knew from the beginning.”

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