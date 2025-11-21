Eminem Joining ‘Hitman World of Assassination’ as Both Himself and Slim Shady

Eminem has conqured the rap world several times over. Now he’s setting his sights on video games. The GRAMMY and Oscar-winning hip-hop icon is joining Hitman: World of Assassination as both himself and his rap alter ego, Slim Shady.

IO Interactive, the independent video game developer and publisher behind the internationally acclaimed HITMAN franchise, unveiled the news on Thursday, Nov. 20. The limited-time Elusive Target mission, Eminem vs. Slim Shady, will be available from December 1st through December 31st.

“I’ve been trying to put Slim to rest, but he keeps coming back. So this time, I’m calling in a professional to get the job done once and for all, “Eminem said in a statement. “We’ve got some surprises in store for everyone…it’s a battle for the ages.”

The new Elusive Target mission is available globally for free on multiple platforms: PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, ROG Xbox Ally X, ROG Xbox Ally, PC, Nintendo Switch, Nintendo Switch 2, iPhone, iPad, and playable in VR on PS VR2 and PC VR.

Official description of Hitman’s Eminem vs. Slim Shady:

“Rap icon Eminem joins the World of Assassination both as himself and his twisted alter ego, Slim Shady. In his latest album, ‘The Death of Slim Shady’ the rapper attempted to put his other self away, but now Eminem recruits the legendary assassin Agent 47 to put his past away permanently. In a surreal new mission crafted by Eminem in collaboration with IOI and creative director/producer Paul Rosenberg, the level is packed with dreamlike twists that mirror Slim Shady’s unhinged reality. Operatives find themselves in a medical facility in Hokkaido that has been twisted into the Popsomp Hills Asylum. Agent 47 will have to track Slim Shady across multiple areas, such as his broadcasting studio, to take him out without being detected. There are abundant Eminem references in the mission from throughout the rapper’s discography, such as a poisoned plate of the iconic Mom’s Spaghetti and a performance of ‘Houdini.’”

Notably, this is not Eminem’s first foray into the video game world. He joined Fortnite as a playable skin back in 2023. He also appeared as a non-playable character in the video game 50 Cent: Bulletproof. Additionally, the rap legend has been the subject of a couple of mobile games, such as Shady Wars and Relapse.