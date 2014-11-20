Listen to the Full Demo Version of Eminem’s “Lose Yourself” and Break Your Desk in Half

I played football in high school. Yeah, that’s right. All you nerds out there, I was that guy who stole your lunch and shoved you into a locker before going out and scoring the winning touchdown every Friday night. (Just kidding: I was also president of the speech and drama club and sang in choir and didn’t even play a position that touched the football, so I was the one getting shoved into lockers.) Anyway, before I played football games, I would listen to a sweet mix CD full of hype music that got me pumped to slam my skull into another teenager. Eminem’s smash hit, “Lose Yourself,” was on that mix CD like seven times (alongside like four Lil Jon songs). Here, from the upcoming Shady XV compilation, is the original demo version of “Lose Yourself,” via Nah Right. The verses are different, but Em still raps hard. Crank this, and then go kick something. Carroll High Football rules!