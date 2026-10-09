Eminem Married the Same Woman Twice. These 5 Songs Tell Their Turbulent Story

Eminem and his ex, Kim Scott Mathers, have quite the turbulent history. They even got married twice.

The pair were high school sweethearts and eventually married in 1999. Just two years later, after some accusations of cheating and other tensions, they divorced in 2001. Eminem and Kim rekindled their romance a few years later. In 2006, they remarried, but split for good the following year. The pair also share one biological daughter, Hailie Jade Scott, 30.

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Throughout their rocky relationship, Eminem provided a soundtrack of famous and infamous songs. Below are five songs that capture their tumultuous time together.

I probably don’t have to tell you that there’s some trigger-warning content below in the form of fictitious domestic violence. So, you know, be aware of that and read on at your own discretion.

“97 Bonnie & Clyde” from ‘The Slim Shady LP’ (1999)

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One of the first songs Eminem released about his relationship with Kim was “97 Bonnie & Clyde”. The track was on his first EP as “Just The Two of Us“. The title was changed when it was subsequently included on his breakout album, The Slim Shady LP.

The song is essentially a fictional story of Em taking a road trip with his daughter, Halie, to dump Kim’s body. At one point he raps: “Oh, where’s Mama? She’s takin’ a little nap in the trunk / Oh, that smell? Dada must’ve runned over a skunk.“

It’s certainly got a jarring energy, but you can sort of pick up that Em is just working through some tough feelings. Which only got more intense a year later.

“Kim” from ‘The Marshall Mathers LP’ (2000)

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Easily, “Kim” is the most notorious song Eminem wrote about Kim. It might even be his most notorious song ever. Just that opening, where he’s talking sweetly to his daughter and then suddenly yells, “Sit down, b**ch! You move again, I’ll beat the s**t outta you!“

The song sort of expands on “97 Bonnie and Clyde” by creating this almost cinematic version of Em confronting Kim over infidelity and then, well, just killing her. The picture “Kim” paints is so vivid, detailing pain and mania in a way that still makes people deeply uncomfortable. Especially that ending where he murders her in the woods while screaming, “Bleed, b**ch, bleed!”

I feel like even at 15, hearing this for the first time, I thought, “Those two people should not be with one another.”

“Till I Collapse” from ‘The Eminem Show’ (2002)

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To be fair, “Till I Collapse” is not an exclusively Kim song. But there is a line about her that I feel like is relevant to their story.

Overall, this Eminem Show track is a boasting track with Em proving how his skills and talent really set him apart. Amidst his clever rhymes, he says: “My thoughts are sporadic, I act like I’m an addict / I rap like I’m addicted to smack like I’m Kim Mathers.“

Now, this was in 2002. Which means that Em was addressing Kim’s alleged substance abuse issues 24 years ago. It’s understandably tragic that more than two decades later, it was a trio of DUIs that landed her behind bars.

“Love the Way You Lie” from ‘Recovery’ (2010)

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I think it’s fair to say that this is the most popular Eminem song, which is speculatively about Kim. I don’t believe it’s confirmed, but it feels fair to say that the relationship likely inspired some of these lines.

Em raps on the track: “We’re runnin’ right back, here we go again, it’s so insane / ‘Cause when it’s goin’ good it’s goin’ great, I’m Superman with the wind at his back, she’s Lois Lane / But when it’s bad it’s awful, I feel so ashamed.“

Released in 2010, this clearly showed growth on Em’s part, as he is more lamenting and talking responsibly. That is until his final line: “If she ever tries to f**kin’ leave again, I’ma tie her to the bed and set this house on fire.“

“Bad Husband” from ‘Revival’ (2017)

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Lastly, we come to Eminem’s 2017 track “Bad Husband”.

Frankly, this is one of the most mature songs Em has ever released. He spends the nearly 5-minute track reflecting on his toxic relationship with Kim. It notes the duality of manhood being able to be a “good dad” but a “bad husband”. There’s sorrow, regret, honesty; but, most of all, there’s sincerity.

I think it can be best summed up by this verse: “We brought out the worst in each other / Someone had to make the sparring end / ‘Cause I loved you, but I hated that me / And I don’t wanna see that side again / But I’m sorry, Kim / More than you could ever comprehend / Leavin’ you was f**kin’ harder than / Sawing off a f**kin’ body limb.“

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