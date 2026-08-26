Eminem Pays Tribute to Dolly Parton by Sharing a Heartfelt Letter She Once Wrote Him: ‘A Superstar in Every Sense’

On August 25, 2026, Dolly Parton died at 80 years old, and the tributes from those who knew her and idolized her have been rolling in since. One such tribute comes from someone who might seem surprising at first. But considering Parton’s prolific career, crossover success, and her status as a beloved icon, it’s obvious that she made an impact for people of all walks of life.

So when rapper Eminem shared a letter Parton wrote him after their 2022 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame induction, his heartfelt response made sense. Posting the letter on Twitter/X, Eminem expressed his regret that he and Parton never got to meet. But he also shared the profound impact she had on him, even as “a kid who mostly listened to rap music.”

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“I’m sorry we never got a chance to meet, but getting this note from Dolly really had [an] impact on me,” he wrote. “She definitely didn’t have to take the time to do it. Even for a kid who mostly listened to rap music, she was an icon. A superstar in every sense. Rest easy Dolly. And thank you for the kind words.”

Eminem Shares Encouraging Letter From Dolly Parton After Rock Hall Induction

I'm sorry we never got a chance to meet, but getting this note from Dolly really had a an impact on me. She definitely didn't have to take the time to do it. Even for a kid who mostly listened to rap music, she was an icon. A superstar in every sense. Rest easy Dolly. And thank… pic.twitter.com/LPHi3cKe5m — Marshall Mathers (@Eminem) August 25, 2026

The accompanying letter was typed on Dolly Parton’s personalized letterhead, featuring her bright pink signature. It followed the 2022 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame induction, which saw both Parton and Eminem receive the honor.

Parton addressed the letter to “Marshall (Eminem),” before congratulating him on his induction into the Rock Hall. “Your performance was amazing and everyone said so,” Parton continued. “Even though I don’t know a lot about rap music, I’ve come to know that you are the very best at it.”

She continued, “Aside from that I hope what I have to say will not seem weird or strange to you but I have always felt some unexplained connection to you like I know you somehow.” Parton told Eminem that she’d “hoped to meet you at the show but you know how nuts those things are, personally I hate ’em.”

Parton then wrote, “I missed by chance but maybe someday we’ll meet. In the meantime, keep doing what you’re doing because you do it so well and no matter how complex your world may be just know you are very special and touch people in ways you don’t even know.”

Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame