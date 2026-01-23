Eminem Performs Private Concert for Rocket Mortgage in Hometown of Detroit

Imagine going to work, and your bosses tell you the day will be spent watching one of the all-time greatest rappers perform. Forget all the mundane paperwork, Slack notifications, and Zoom meetings. You’re kicking back over good eats and refreshments in a massive arena for an exclusive performance. This is the case for all the Rocket Mortgage workers, who had their big annual team meeting in January 2026. However, what could’ve been a bog-standard event turned into a huge Eminem performance.

The Real Slim Shady performed at the Little Caesars Arena in his hometown of Detroit, Michigan, in a private setting. DJ Steve Aoki took care of the DJ proceedings while Em unloaded an all-star selection of songs. All in all, the Rocket Mortgage workers watched Eminem perform “Lose Yourself”, “My Name Is “, “The Real Slim Shady”, “Stan”, “Kill You”, “Square Dance”, and “3 a.m”.

Apparently, the company isn’t averse to pulling out all the stops for its employees. Last year, they opened up their wallets for a private Lil Wayne concert as well. As for Em, this marks his first time ever performing at the Little Caesars Arena since its opening in 2017.

🚨 Eminem did a private concert tonight at the Little Caesars Arena in Detroit. pic.twitter.com/mUhvWVYWK3 — The Eminem Bible (@Shadyind) January 22, 2026

Eminem’s connection to Detroit is incredibly well-documented at this point. Obviously, he depicted his stomping grounds on the big screen in 8 Mile. The film was so huge that it even beat out The Lord of the Rings overseas back in 2003. Additionally, on Thanksgiving 2025, he performed alongside Jack White for the Detroit Lions game against the Green Bay Packers. At any opportunity, Eminem will support Detroit.

Evidently, Em and his manager, Paul Rosenberg, are slated to take over the Detroit Lions’ Thanksgiving halftime shows through 2027. According to Rosenberg, it’s only right that he and Eminem properly represent the city that made them who they are. “It’s an honor for us to team up with the Lions and be a part of the greatest tradition in Detroit sports,” he said ahead of the big performance. “We look forward to putting together unforgettable shows featuring world-class artists for the fans at Ford Field and the tens of millions watching around the country.”

As for the Lions themselves, they’re just thrilled to have an artist like Eminem represent them. Being a fan is a cherry on top. “Their reputation in the business will attract top-tier talent and help us solidify this annual performance as one of the most anticipated cultural moments on the NFL calendar,” the team’s president and CEO explained in a statement.