Eminem Put Up His Own Money to Help a Hip-Hop Legend Go to Rehab

It was recently learned that Foo Fighters frontman once put up his own money to help a heavy metal legend get to rehab. Turns out, Eminem did the same thing for a hip-hop legend.

In an August 2026 interview on SiriusXM’s Sway in the Morning, Philly rap icon Kurupt shared about his struggle with alcohol addiction. He discussed going into seizures and ending up in a coma for three weeks. Kurupt also revealed that it was Eminem who paid for him to get treatment for his addiction battle.

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“It was Dr. Dre that called and was just giving his support and just let me know that, you know, we all go through these things. He was just giving me that game,” said Kurupt, whose real name is Ricardo Emmanuel Brown.

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The rapper recalled, “And it was Em who came to the table like, ‘I’m gonna put Kurupt with my folks, and I’m going to put some money into getting him into like, a rehab situation to where he can sit down and enjoy [himself] and be out the way. Nobody will know he’s there.’”

“You know, these things cost bread. So Em put the cheese up for it and said, ‘Tell Kurupt I love him,’” he added. “Dr. Dre relayed the message, and then he put me with Em’s folks.”

Kurupt went on to share, “So, you know, that was real special to me. I appreciate both of them so much. And it’s like, damn, you know? He just came out the blue from nowhere. Like, ‘Okay, Kurupt going through that? Bam. Boom. I’ma do that for him, man. Tell Kurupt get well, we love him.’ That’s deep.”

Kurupt dropped a new album, ‘Tales from My Hood’, with DJ Battlecat

The reason Kurupt stopped by Sway’s show was to promote his new collab album with DJ Battlecat: Tales From My Hood. The Death Row Records project features Snoop Dogg on a few songs, as well as Jane Handcock, Blaqthoven, BJ The Chicago Kid, and more.

The album features 11 tracks of classic hip-hop by icons who helped shape the sound. It’s out now wherever you stream music.

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