In case you care (you don’t), there’s another presidential debate tonight. So just in time, Eminem has released a new track called “Campaign Speech” in which he spits ​8 Mile ​style over a beat that will no doubt be soundtracking the weight room of high school football players in middle America over the next month. He also basically calls Trump a buffoon, so we’re on board.

According to his tweet about the song, Em is working on a record and this is the first track. Stream “Campaign Speech” below. ​

