Eminem Reveals the Iconic Hip-Hop Group to Headline Thanksgiving Halftime Show in Detroit

While everyone is eyeing Jay-Z’s upcoming Super Bowl halftime show, diehard hip-hop fans will love the one coming before it. Eminem and his longtime friend and manager Paul Rosenberg handpicked Wu-Tang Clan for the Detroit Lions halftime show on Thanksgiving.

Rosenberg argued that the unpredictable nature of it was part of the allure. Moreover, it was an easy selection with Em and Rosenberg’s fandom of the legendary group.

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“We often like to do things that are both exciting and unexpected. A Wu-Tang Clan Thanksgiving performance in Detroit certainly fits that description!” he shared in a statement (captured by Consequence). “Both Eminem and myself have been Wu fans since the early 90s along with a whole generation of Detroit football fans, and we are honored to bring them to this year’s stage.”

This marks the second time Eminem and Paul Rosenberg have executive-produced the Detroit Lions halftime show on Thanksgiving. In 2025, they selected Jack White for a riotous rock affair. During the show, Slim Shady himself showed up to support his fellow Motor City native.

It all lines up as part of a multi-year deal where Em and Rosenberg produce the Lions’ halftime show on Thanksgiving. Currently, they’re slated to continue through 2027, with no word yet on a renewal.

Eminem Picks Wu-Tang Clan To Take the Stage in Detroit on Thanksgiving

“We’re thrilled to be working with Marshall and Paul, who are two of the most accomplished and respected names in the music industry, not to mention longtime Lions fans,” Detroit Lions President & CEO Rod Wood said in a statement. “Their reputation in the business will attract top-tier talent and help us solidify this annual performance as one of the most anticipated cultural moments on the NFL calendar.”

As for Wu-Tang Clan, this marked their first performance after concluding The Final Chamber Tour on October 4th. The run lasted 26 dates, with Bone Thugs-N-Harmony coming on board to support the New York legends. Moreover, it was promoted as the last time you could ever see the Wu tackle an entire tour.

There’s no word if that includes any festival appearances in the future. However, they did take the opportunity at one recent festival appearance to honor their late friend Ol’ Dirty Bastard. At the Aftershock Festival in Sacramento, they had his son Barsun Unique Jones, aka Young Dirty Bastard, perform ODB’s classic single “Got Your Money” featuring Kelis.

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