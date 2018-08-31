Eminem Just Surprise Released A New Album Called ‘Kamikaze’

Here’s something: Eminem just released a new album! It’s called Kamikaze, and it features “Venom”, a song from the soundtrack of Marvel’s upcoming Venom film, which he teased earlier tonight. Kamikaze is Eminem’s first record since last year’s Revival. In the mean time, he’s done a bunch of things, including headlining a night of Coachella 2018 and featuring on Nicki Minaj’s latest album, Queen.

There are some interesting credits on Kamikaze: Kendrick Lamar is listed as a writer on “Greatest”, while Bon Iver’s Justin Vernon is given a credit on “Fall”. Elsewhere, Joyner Lucas, Jessie Reyez, and Royce Da 5’9 feature.

Videos by VICE

Listen to Kamikaze below:



https://open.spotify.com/embed/album/3HNnxK7NgLXbDoxRZxNWiR

Shaad D’Souza is Noisey’s Australian editor. Follow him on Twitter.