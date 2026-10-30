Eminem Targeted in New Alleged Stalking Incident as Woman Faces $250,000 Bond

A Michigan woman allegedly violated a court order barring her from contacting Eminem. Authorities have since charged the accused individual, Nicole Gwen Savage, with aggravated stalking, a felony.

According to local news outlet WDIV, the 46-year-old Trenton woman allegedly showed up at Em’s Clinton Township property on Oct. 27, 2026. The rapper’s security called the police, and they arrested Savage. Authorities booked her into jail and then arraigned her in 41B District Court the following day.

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Savage was slapped with an aggravated stalking charge, which carries a possible penalty of up to five years in prison. Her bond was set at $250,000 cash or surety, without a 10 percent option. If she posts bond, she must wear a GPS monitor. She is not allowed to have any contact with Eminem, possess weapons, or leave the state of Michigan.

In a statement, Macomb County Prosecutor Peter J. Lucido said, “Everyone deserves to feel safe in their own home and go about their daily lives without fear of being harassed or stalked.” He added, “No one is exempt from these protections, regardless of their public profile or celebrity status.”

Savage returns to court for a probable cause conference on Monday, Nov. 9.

Notably, this is not the first stalking-related situation Eminem has faced in recent years. AllHipHop previously reported that a jury convicted Matthew Hughes of stalking Em. That verdict came in May 2025 and included convictions for aggravated stalking and first-degree home invasion stemming from his actions on August 8, 2024.

Hughes had previously broken into Eminem’s home in April 2020 and later pleaded no contest to second-degree home invasion. For the 2024 incident, Hughes was sentenced in June 2025 to 15 to 30 years for first-degree home invasion and an additional three to seven and a half years for aggravated stalking, to be served consecutively. He must serve at least 18 years of the combined sentences before he can seek parole.

One of Eminem’s former employees recently pleaded guilty to leaking the rapper’s music

Eminem seems to keep winding up in these unfortunate court cases. In another recent situation, authorities charged one of his former employees—48-year-old Joseph Strange—in a music leak case. Strange, who worked at Eminem’s music studio for 14 years, pleaded guilty to criminal infringement of a copyright.

The court set Strange’s sentencing for Jan. 27, 2027. He faces a possible maximum of five years in prison.

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