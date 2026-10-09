Eminem’s Ex-Wife, Kim Mathers, Sent to Jail Over Multiple Violations

Eminem’s ex-wife, Kim Mathers, has reportedly been sent to jail.

According to reports, Judge William Hackel III ruled on Oct. 7, 2026, that she violated her bond conditions too many times. Per ClickOnDetroit, the judge revoked Mathers’ release in connection with three different DUI cases. It seems that she had been ordered to check in to an inpatient substance abuse treatment facility. She complied, but then left early without permission.

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At some point during the hearing, Mathers’ attorney, Camilla Barkovic, claimed a magistrate agreed to adjust Mathers’ release terms. This would have allowed her to leave the treatment center without facing legal ramifications.

Kim Mathers apparently left a court-ordered substance treatment facility early without permission

This caused an escalation in the court, as Judge Hackell asserted that only a circuit judge has the authority to reverse bond conditions. He told Barkovic that she should have pursued a formal hearing rather than seeking a magistrate who would be moved by an emotional plea.

“You can’t just disappear,” Judge Hackell said directly to Mathers, “and then wait a half a month or a month to come in and go, ‘Yeah, now I want to address bond.’”

This is not Kim Mathers’ first turn in with Judge Hackell III

NOtably, this is not Kim Mathers’ first run-in with Judge Hackell. She actually went before his court back in August of this year. At the time, an ankle-monitor company that’d been tracking her reported that she’d violated her bond conditions multiple times.

On August 13, 2026, the 51-year-old appeared in court to face a Michigan judge over bond violations, according to CBS News. During the proceedings, prosecutors revealed that the ankle-monitor company that’d been tracking Mathers reported multiple instances of bond violations.

Mathers had been ordered to wear an ankle monitor after being arrested twice for drunk driving. The occurrences happened within three months of one another.

Judge Hackel III immediately revoked her bond and ordered her to be placed in custody. He did offer her a caveat, however. He told her that if she chose to get treatment for her substance abuse issues and check herself into a rehab facility, she could leave jail.

It seems clear now that she made her choice.

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