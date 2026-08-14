Eminem’s Ex-Wife, Kim Mathers, Sentenced to Jail With One Caveat That Could Set Her Free

Eminem’s ex-wife, Kim Mathers, has been sentenced to jail. But there is one caveat that could set her free.

On August 13, 2026, the 51-year-old appeared in court to face a Michigan judge over bond violations, according to CBS News. During the proceedings, prosecutors revealed that the ankle-monitor company that’d been tracking Mathers reported multiple instances of bond violations.

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Mathers was wearing an ankle monitor after being arrested twice for drunk driving. Both occurrences happened within three months.

The judge—William H. Hackel III—immediately revoked Mathers’ bond and ordered her to be placed under custody. However, he told her that she has the option to be released from prison if she makes one decision. If Mathers chooses to get treatment for her substance abuse issues and enter an inpatient rehab facility, she can leave jail. It is unclear if she’s made her choice.

Eminem has reportedly offered to help pay for his ex to get sobriety treatment

Notably, Eminem has, per reports, been supportive of his ex getting sober, which he’s been for many years now. “Eminem was horrified. He wants this to be her wake-up call that she needs professional help,” a source shared after one of Mathers’ previous run-ins with the law. He’s ready to pay for it all, to have her flown off to any A-list rehab that she wants. She can do it on a tropical island if she wants. He doesn’t care as long as she does it.”

“He truly loves her, [and] it’s devastating to see her fall apart like this,” the source added, per Yahoo! Entertainment. They also shared that it’s been hard for Eminem “to watch his daughter suffer over this, so it’s doubly devastating.” The former couple shares one biological child, Hailie Jade.

“He knows he can’t help if she doesn’t want to get better, but he is pushing hard to make her face this,” the source added. They later said, “He wants a group of them, her family and friends, to get together and give it to her straight. He truly fears the worst will happen if something isn’t done to help her.”

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