Eminem’s Ex-Wife, Kim Scott, Rushed to the Hospital by Paramedics

Eminem’s ex-wife, Kim Scott, is apparently experiencing a serious health crisis.

Paramedics were called to Scott’s Michigan home—per a report from TMZ—and were spotted putting her into an ambulance on a gurney. The outlet noted that Chesterfield Fire/EMS and police responded to an emergency call that came in on July 14, around 8 PM. The call was for someone who was “Unconscious” and/or “Fainting.”

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TMZ states that the incident reports noted there was also concern of “Hemorrhage” and/or “Laceration.” After being treated by paramedics, Scott was transported to McLaren Macomb Hospital for treatment. No other details were disclosed.

It is unclear what Kim’s current health status and condition are

Scott’s medical emergency comes two months after she was arrested for DUI and her mugshot went viral. According to reports, Scott was allegedly driving near Detroit on the night of May 13 when she hit another vehicle. Hours later, on May 14, police took her into custody and charged her with suspicion of DUI.

Just days prior, Scott had pleaded no contest to charges of impaired driving and failure to report an accident. This was related to a February incident when, according to prosecutors, Scott struck a parked car while taking her son shopping with friends.

Eminem has reportedly offered to help Scott on her sobriety journey

As for how Eminem has been handling his ex’s various run-ins with the law and first responders, he apparently wants to help her get sober.

“Eminem was horrified,” a source previously shared, per Yahoo! Entertainment. “He wants this to be her wake-up call that she needs professional help. He’s ready to pay for it all, to have her flown off to any A-list rehab that she wants. She can do it on a tropical island if she wants. He doesn’t care as long as she does it.”

The source pointed out that Eminem and Scott have “so much history,” after dating in high school, marrying in 1999, divorcing in 2001, then remarrying and divorcing again in 2006

“He truly loves her, [and] it’s devastating to see her fall apart like this,” the source added. They also lamented that Eminem “has to watch his daughter suffer over this, so it’s doubly devastating.” The pair shares one biological daughter, Hailie Jade, who is 30.

“He knows he can’t help if she doesn’t want to get better, but he is pushing hard to make her face this,” the source stated. They then added, “He wants a group of them, her family and friends, to get together and give it to her straight. He truly fears the worst will happen if something isn’t done to help her.”