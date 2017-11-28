Eminem’s ‘REVIVAL’ Album Finally Has a Confirmed Release Date

After a promo campaign featuring a very serious anti-Trump freestyle and a very serious lead single with Beyoncé, Eminem has at last announced the date on which his new album Revival will be dropping: December 15. The info was revealed through one of the fake medicine ads that have been circulating through the Instagram feeds of Em’s associates like his mentor Dr. Dre and his manager Paul Rosenberg.

To wit: this is also the same day that the latest Star Wars film, The Last Jedi, will be arriving. All in all, it’s gonna be a good Friday for beloved institutions that nerds love to argue about. Revival should also make for a lovely holiday present, because giving your relatives the gift of #BARS never goes out of style. Anyways, the album announcement is above.