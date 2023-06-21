Replace That Sweat-Stained Relic You Call a Mattress During Emma Sleep’s EOFY Sale

Quick question, when was the last time you replaced your mattress? If your answer is more than eight to 10 years ago, to possibly never, then it’s probably time you send “old faithful” out with the next hard rubbish collection.

Sleeping on a well-worn mattress certainly won’t be doing your back any favours, and, unfortunately, you’re not getting any younger. You deserve better than chronic stiff backs and restless sleep. And sure, a new mattress can be expensive, but these things are long-term investments.

The good news is that Emma Sleep is currently running an end-of-financial-year sale where you can save up to 55% off a range of products, including mattresses, pillows and duvets.

Now, I’m not going to pretend like I fully understand how claiming tax deductions work. But, if you’re someone who can successfully claim a new mattress on your tax return, then power to you.

Emma Comfort Matress – now 55% off

The Emma Comfort Mattress – which is currently 50% off – combines a layer of Point Elastic Airgocell, which helps reduce impacts spreading across the mattress (good news, if you share a bed and one of you is a restless sleeper).

It also has a layer of HRX foam that uses “special zoning technology” to help ensure you’re getting the correct body alignment while sleeping.

You can also save 55% off the Diamond Hybrid mattress, which, as its name suggests, is the fancier version of Emma’s mattresses. It includes a top layer of foam made from diamond and graphite particles, along with AeroFlex pocket springs that are designed to adapt to your body’s movement. Those pocket springs are sandwiched between two layers of HRX foam for extra comfort and support.

A single Diamond mattress usually goes for $2,499, but you can currently pick one up for $999.60, which is an absurd discount. You’d be a fool to sleep on such an offer. A fool.

You can also save 55% off the Emma Diamond pillow and 25% off the All Seasons duvet.

Emma Diamond Hybrid Mattress – now 55% off

If you’re going for a full-on bedroom makeover, you can save up to 45% off the Emma G’Night Bundle, which includes the Emma Diamond Hybrid Mattress, a mattress Protector and two foam pillows. Or 32% off the Emma G’Day Bundle, which includes the Emma Comfort Mattress, a mattress Protector and two foam pillows.

Mattresses are fucking awkward as hell to manoeuvre on a good day, but Emma makes things a bit easier by vacuuming sealing its bedding into more manageable boxes. Sure, you’ll probably need more than one set of hands to wiggle these bad boys out of the packaging, but at least you can drag it up any stairs with comparable ease.

Emma also offers a 100-day trial for any new products. So if you’re not too keen on your mattress, then you can send it back – which Emma will sort out for you.

Emma Sleep’s EOFY sale is on from now until July 3. You can check out the full range of discounts here.