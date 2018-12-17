Emma Stone Kept Laughing Through One of Sexiest Scenes of ‘The Favourite’

Emma Stone had a good time while filming The Favourite, her new period film about Queen Anne of England.

Directed by the Greek filmmaker Yorgos Lanthimos, Stone’s latest film hones in on the end of Queen Anne of England’s reign (played by Olivia Colman), as well as her close and controversial relationships with her two aids, the Duchess of Marlborough (Rachel Weisz) and her cousin, Lady Masham (played by Stone). Reviews have praised the movie for its reliance on three strong female leads and for Stone’s signature, whip-smart comedic timing.

In the film, Queen Anne is ailing and secretly having her closest confidant—and closeted lover—Sarah Churchill, the Duchess of Marlborough, make official decisions regarding the kingdom during one of its most rocky political periods. When the Duchess’ cousin, Lady Masham unexpectedly arrives at the palace in hopes of employment (much to the Duchess’ chagrin) a hilarious, but heated race for the Queen’s approval, affection, and power come to a head.

In one scene Stone’s character hopes to gain the approval of Queen Anne by giving her a sensual sponge bath.

“I blame Olivia—even though I love her so much,” Stone told NYLON Magazine. “But [it was when] I had to finger the queen. We had to put a sponge between her legs, because it had to have movement, and we could not stop laughing, because I’m, like, squeezing a sponge and she’s making sounds.”

“And we just kept cracking up,” said Stone. “Just because the circumstance was so ridiculous, like—the sponge. So that one was tough.”

In addition to The Favourite, Stone is set to star in Zombieland 2 and Cruella, a live-action prequel to 101 Dalmations in the lead role as a young Cruella de Vil.