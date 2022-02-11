Emmanuel Macron Apparently Refused a COVID Test in Case Russia Stole His DNA

French President Emmanuel Macron refused to take a Russian Covid test ahead of his meeting with Vladimir Putin, the Kremlin confirmed on Friday.

On Monday, the French leader visited Moscow to hold de-escalation talks with Putin about the threat of Russia invading Ukraine. Images released from the meeting showed the two leaders facing each other at a four-metre long table.

People joked that the massive table was a case of extreme social distancing, but it has now been confirmed that Macron refused to take a PCR test offered by the Russians over fears that they would steal his DNA.

The two leaders did not shake hands and French diplomats told Reuters that Macron had to stick to strict social distancing rules because of his refusal.

A source told the news agency: “We knew very well that meant no handshake and that long table. But we could not accept that they get their hands on the president’s DNA.”

“The conditions imposed for the meeting to take place with no social distancing required a health protocol which were according to us unacceptable and incompatible with the president’s schedule,” a source at the Elysée Palace told the BBC.

A second source in Macron’s entourage told Reuters that he instead took a French PCR test before departure and an antigen test done by his own doctor once in Russia.

Throughout the coronavirus pandemic, Putin’s personal safety has been taken extremely seriously. In October 2020, reports emerged that people who were scheduled to meet Putin had to quarantine for at least two weeks before being allowed near him.

This week the Russian leader also met the president of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev. Divided instead by a small coffee table, they shook hands and were photographed sitting close to each other.