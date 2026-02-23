Emmy-Award Winning Actor Set To Play Mick Foley

WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley is getting the small-screen treatment. The legendary hardcore wrestler — active in full-time competition with WWE from 1996 until 2012 — will be portrayed by Emmy-award winning actor Paul Walter Hauser in a limited series.

Professional wrestling has had a resurgence in pop culture the last several years. It comes as no surprise that one of the most beloved faces of the Attitude Era is getting this level of treatment.

Mick Foley’s Story Goes Hollywood

Last year, Hauser admitted he’d been approached to play Foley. At the time, there was a lot of uncertainty about the project. “We can kind of break that news: I haven’t said it yet, but I’m attached to play Mick in a limited series,” Hauser recently confirmed to The Stunner. “We haven’t gone out to market with it yet, but I’m attached. It’s happening.”

Hauser has experience in the professional wrestling sphere, having wrestled matches on the independents and in Ring of Honor. Most recently, he starred in Springsteen: Deliver Me From Nowhere and The Naked Gun reboot with Liam Neeson and Pamela Anderson.

In addition, Foley recently teased a productive meeting with a Hollywood executive. If the project comes to fruition, he could portray himself.

“MOVIE DEAL FOR MICK? [sic] I’m very happy about my meeting with a top Hollywood exec about turning one of my stories into a movie,” Foley wrote on Instagram. “This is a separate project from the biopic that’s in the works—a unique story based on real-life experiences. I might even get to portray myself! [sic] …Have a nice day!”

In addition to his in-ring career, Foley is a multi-time New York Times best-selling author. He’s made appearances in projects like 30 Rock, Boy Meets World, and Anamorph.

