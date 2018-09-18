The Biggest Winner at the Emmys Was This Guy Who Proposed

TV’s biggest night was its usual blah affair on Monday: Some famous people won awards and even more celebrities gave out awards, without many surprises save for Jonathan Van Ness’s amazing outfit and that one freaky glimpse of Teddy Perkins. It’s fitting, then, that the most exciting moment of the night came from someone who’s arguably one of the least famous.



Accepting the Emmy for Outstanding Directing for a Variety Special, 2018 Oscars director Glenn Weiss used the moment to thank his daughters, his late mother, and then surprise the hell out of his girlfriend, everyone in the audience, and most of us watching at home.

“Mom always believed in finding the sunshine in things and she adored my girlfriend Jan,” the 57-year-old said. “Jan, you are the sunshine in my life. And Mom was right, don’t ever let go of your sunshine. You wonder why I don’t like to call you my girlfriend? Because I want to call you my wife.”

From there the room erupted. Weiss’s girlfriend, Jan Svendsen, was clearly shook:

Leslie Jones—also shook:

Benedict Cumberbatch was fucking elated:

Even Mandy Patinkin looked jazzed:

Milo Ventimiglia, perfect gentleman that he is, contained himself enough to help Svendsen up to the stage:

And then Weiss reminded his siblings that he did, in fact, get permission from his dad to give Svendsen the ring his father gave his mother 67 years earlier:

And, I mean just look at Sterling K. Brown’s face:

Of course she said yes:

And with that the man who won an Emmy for directing the Oscars proved that he can engineer a perfect movie moment on television, upstaging the entire evening and stealing the whole damn show. Mazel Tov to them both!

