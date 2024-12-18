They’re Only Chasing Santa: 10 Emo Christmas Songs to Get You Through the Holidays

Ah, the holiday season. The weather is colder, Target is busier, and the line at Panda Express in the mall food court is so long that I might as well settle for a pretzel dog even though it costs twice the price of a plate because at least I can get the fuck out of there faster.

Anyway…I’m surviving! With a little help from friends like Gerard, Patrick, and Bert in my earbuds, I’m determined to make it through the Christmas season and maybe even enjoy some of it! And you can too!

Videos by VICE

Below is a list of some great emo and pop-punk Christmas tunes that will help you ward off the Grinch (unless you’re into that) and put a little Holly Jolly in your step!

Fall Out Boy – “Yule Shoot You’re Eye Out”

Look, this is just the best one, OK. I don’t make the rules, I just follow them. It’s old-school bitter Fall Out Boy being even more bitter at Christmastime, with a dash of vindictiveness and a pinch of cynicism.

My Chemical Romance – “All I Want for Christmas is You”

On a list of unconventional covers, MCR’s cover of Mariah Carey’s classic Christmas tune stands out. It’s super punk, Gerard Way’s vocals are straining at times, but it’s clear the band was having an absolute blast recording it.

The Maine – “Santa Stole My Girlfriend”

With a line like “Santa, you bitch” this is one that demands to be spun over and over.

The Used – “Alone This Holiday”

The thing about “Alone This Holiday” is it kicks in with these sleigh bells and so at first you think it’s going to be sad, but then you hear Bert McCracken sing “You throw the thought of us away, you’ll be alone this holiday,” and you realize that he’s actually holding a grudge. Which, honestly, checks out.

New Found Glory – “Ex-Miss”

Do you like NFG? Do you like OLD NFG? Do you like Christmas? Allow me to introduce you two…

From First to Last – “Christmassacre”

Easily the heaviest song on the list, this FFTL song is a Krampus of a holiday jam. Turn it up and scream along to “Don’t forget your Christmas cheer, ’cause Santa’s going to die this year!” to help alleviate the irritation of holiday traffic. Also, they gave out Fall Out Boy bassist Pete Wentz’s actual phone number in the lyrics. Do with that what you will.

No Doubt – “Oi To The World”

I can hear you now, muttering to yourself, “That’s not emo.” Well, I don’t care because it’s fun, and it’s a Vandals cover, and was pretty much the last time No Doubt was truly ska, which is close enough.

All Time Low – “Merry Christmas, Kiss My Ass”

You probably notice a theme of holiday songs with casual cursing, and let me tell you right now, that is 1000% intentional. There’s something about dropping a naughty word in a song representing such a wholesome season. It’s like the musical equivalent of Bad Santa.

Relient K – “I Hate Christmas Parties”

Oh, you didn’t want any of the songs on this list to make you cry a little? Surprise!

Blink-182 – “Happy Holidays, You Bastard”

The OG. While its categorization as a “Christmas” song could be debated, it’s really the one that started the whole pop-punk/emo/screamo bands doing holiday tunes. Also, more curse words!

Honorable Mentions:

If you’re craving a little more joy in your world, below are a few more great emo (or emo-adjace) songs that should definitely be on your Christmas playlist this holiday season!