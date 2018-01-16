Emo Trio Ache Make Anthems for the Get Up Kid In All of Us

Are you ever too old for emo? Do we all reach a point where melodic, punk(ish) songs about life, relationships, and friends, seem passé? Not as long as there are still bands like Ache. This Tangerang-based three-piece is carrying the torch for late-90s emo like only some grown-ass kids from the suburbs can.

Ache plays melodic, punk-infused emo that immediately reminds me of being at a small studio show, dancing and singing along with your best friends to a band that’s probably also a bunch of your other best friends. Ache’s debut EP Tired basically sounds like my youth, and that’s just fine by me.

The band is clearly inspired by `90s melodic punk legends like Jawbreaker and Texas is the Reason, meaning they are mining what was probably the best era of emo for ideas here. The ensuring songs are undeniably catchy, so much so that the songwriting bleeds through the DIY production. Sure, this EP could benefit from more dynamic production and more vocals in the mix, but despite that all, the standout track, “Larry,” is catchy enough to have you air drumming by the end.

It’s unclear what the future will hold for these self-described “white collar emo kids,” but this EP makes me want to dig out a pair of khaki skater shorts, a flannel, and pine for those older, simpler times of my youth.