Wanna Shag an Eggplant? These Emoji-Themed Vibrators Are on Sale

In all our years as dildo slingers and semen sommeliers, we’ve never seen a sexual wellness company quite like Emojibator. Sure, we’ve seen our fair share of novelty sex toys—we’ll even slide a Shrek butt plug up our rosebud for a thrill—but Emojibator hinges its entire brand identity (and product range) on one running gag/post-bong rip fantasy: bringing the horniest emojis from your smartphone to life as vibrators.

Photo Courtesy of Emojibator

If Pixar made porn, it would probably be with these anthropomorphic fruits. Each vibrator is waterproof, made out of medical-grade silicone, and shipped in discreet packaging. You can also find lube and bondage gear on the site, but the 10-speed emoji-inspired vibrators steal the show. Take your pick from the eggplant, pepper, banana, strawberry, cherry, and—our personal favorite—pickle vibrators.

They’d make for a great incognito/discreet sex toy for traveling (just tell TSA it’s your “emotional support duck”), and a stand-out White Elephant present. The toys are battery-operated, but doesn’t make them inherently less environmentally-friendly; rechargeable sex toys can actually be way harder to recycle (because you can’t remove the batteries) than battery-operated devices. Plus, each Emojibator brings its own unique twist to the table based on its shape; the pickle vibrator has extra texture on its briny shaft, while one reviewer on the site writes that the girthy tip of the eggplant toy (which also comes in an XL size) “provides an exhilarating [sensation during] penetration.”

A smorgasbord of these Emojibators are on sale right now, and there’s also a 50% BOGO sale popping off with some of the more deep-cut toys (please see: this bear shaped like a popsicle) that even Android users won’t be able to resist.

Consider our fruit salad tossed.

Shop all of Emojibator’s vibrators here.

