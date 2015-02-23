Emojis of Color Are (Finally) Here

From Santa Claus through the winky face, human emojis will finally get the multicultural update we were promised months ago. With OS X 10.10.3 beta, which officially debuts in late Spring, users will be able to scroll through a library of six emoji skin tone modifiers crafted from the Fitzpatrick scale. In addition to diverse faces, new additions including same-sex couples, an iPhone 6, an iWatch, and country-specific flags will bring the total number of emoji options up to 300.
Now, we’re just waiting on that taco emoji.
Via The Next Web
