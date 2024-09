On today’s episode of Daily VICE, Empire‘s Jussie Smollett talks about the power of music and the responsibility of young artists to inspire social change. Then, Motherboard heads to Austin to see if Elon Musk’s Hyperloop is any closer to becoming a reality, and we check out the deep-breathing workshops that are supposed to induce trance-like states.

