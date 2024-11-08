Employees From Team Working on ‘Marvel Rivals’ and ‘Destiny: Rising’ Were Arrested

Multiple employees from NetEase Games, a studio developing Marvel Rivals and Destiny: Rising, have been arrested in Hangzhou, China. Per Leifeng.com, several “high-ranking” staff members were “taken away by NetEase’s internal anti-corruption department for investigation.” Among the arrested was NetEase’s General Manager, Xiang Lang.

Additionally, it’s currently speculated the detained employees were laundering money. “The contract value involved in this case is approximately 2 billion yuan (roughly $280,025,762 USD), and the actual amount involved is estimated to be between 800 million and 1 billion yuan, and 28 suppliers have been affected,” Leifeng reports.

“After the incident, it was not only Xiang Lang who was investigated. It was reported that several employees of his channel center were also under investigation. Among them were employees who were responsible for purchasing traffic for many of NetEase’s top products. Most of the employees involved, including Xiang Lang, have no longer been found in NetEase’s internal system today.”

