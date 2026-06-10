VICE Magazine Employees of the Month The standout contributors from the spring 2026 issue of VICE magazine—including [REDACTED] and AI Nick Land. By VICE Staff June 10, 2026, 6:50am Share: Share on X (Opens in new window)X Share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Facebook Share using Native toolsShareCopied to clipboard Tagged:employee of the month, the not the photo issue Follow Us On Discover Make Us Preferred In Top Stories Share: Share on X (Opens in new window)X Share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Facebook Share using Native toolsShareCopied to clipboard MoreFrom VICE These 3 Zodiac Signs Could Finally Get Financial Relief This Week Thanks to the Mercury-Saturn Transit 6 hours ago By Sammi Caramela Mercury Retrograde in Cancer Is Coming, and These 3 Zodiac Signs Will Feel It the Most 7 hours ago By Sammi Caramela Illustration by Reesa. Daily Horoscope: June 10, 2026 7 hours ago By Ashley Fike The Truth About Whether We’ve Actually Discovered Alien Life, According to Astrobiologists 11 hours ago By Ashley Fike