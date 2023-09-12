Watch the Exclusive Trailer for ‘Encounters’, Motherboard’s New UFO Doc Series on Netflix

Are we alone in the universe? That tantalizing question is hard to ignore these days, as the Pentagon openly discusses unexplained flying metal orbs and people report unidentified objects in the sky. Motherboard is exploring these mysterious events in a new four-part docuseries, Encounters, streaming on Netflix on September 27.

Encounters focuses on the human side of the UFO—or UAP, in modern military parlance—phenomenon by foregrounding the first-hand experience of people who claim to have observed possible extraterrestrial interference and includes scientists and military personnel. The series will take viewers on a globetrotting journey digging into UFO sightings hailing from Texas, Wales, Zimbabwe, and Japan.

“We’ve all seen American-centric, military-centric, conspiracy-centric stories in the UFO world,” said Encounters director Yon Motskin. “As we did our research, we fairly quickly discovered that was yesterday’s story. And maybe today’s story. Tomorrow’s story is a global one, it’s about science, and diversity, and humanity, and belief, and it’s nothing that we’ve seen before.”

The docuseries was brought to life by VICE Studios, Steven Spielberg’s Amblin Television, Boardwalk Pictures, and Netflix (a company that Motherboard has covered extensively). Encounters premiers on September 27.