Join Noisey and JanSport on September 24 from 7-11 PM at Soma Street Food Park for the final Bonfire Session of the year. Folk-infused indie art rock outfit Thao & the Get Down Stay Down will be headlining the event, with additional sets by Oakland-based surf rock Meat Market, and energetic pop punk produced by Jakob Danger.

The event is 21+. RSVP here​.