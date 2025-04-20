Endangered Sea Turtle Populations Around the World May Be Recovering

A new global survey, published in the journal Endangered Species Research, revealed that endangered sea turtle populations show hopeful signs of recovery.

“Many of the turtle populations have come back, though some haven’t,” Duke ecologist Stuart Pimm, who was not involved with the research, told the Associated Press. “Overall, the sea turtle story is one of the real conservation success stories.”

There are many hazards to sea turtles, with some of the most dangerous being fisheries, direct take, coastal development, pollution, and climate change. Sea Turtle Conservation Bonaire reported. Additionally, six of the seven sea turtle species are considered threatened or endangered.

New Survey Finds Signs of Recovery Among Endangered Sea Turtles

According to the Associated Press, the study authors analyzed 48 sea turtle populations worldwide, diving deeper into the threats against them. In doing so, the scientists discovered that many threats were declining.

However, sea turtle populations in the Pacific Ocean are less likely to recover. Furthermore, leatherback turtles seem to be the most vulnerable. This is primarily due to high environmental risks, said study co-author Bryan Wallace, a wildlife ecologist at Ecolibrium in Colorado.

Another endangered sea turtle species is the green turtle, which appeared to be showing signs of recovery, according to the study.

This is great news and shows the progress associated with the Endangered Species Act, which protects sea turtles and other wildlife.

There are many ways you can help save sea turtles. According to the National Marine Fisheries Service, you can reduce marine debris, use less plastic, steer clear of nesting turtles, fill in holes and knock down seacastles before leaving the beach (so there aren’t as many obstacles for them), and even get involved in sea turtle conservation.

Additionally, because sea turtles often get caught up in fishing gear, it’s imperative to remove such items from beaches and the water.