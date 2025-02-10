‘Ender Magnolia: Bloom in the Mist’ Made Me a Believer in Metroidvanias, and Now I Need More of Them

Even though the first game in the franchise was made available as a PS+ title, I never dove into Ender Lilies. And at this point, after diving into the sequel, I’m kicking myself for it. Metroidvanias have been one of those genres that typically go under my radar. Everyone loves Hollow Knight, but its charms didn’t quite work on me. After playing through Ender Magnolia: Bloom in the Mist, however? I may need to revisit some of those games I’ve looked over in the past.

Screenshot: Binary Haze Interactive

‘Ender Magnolia: Bloom in the Mist’ Showed Me That Metroidvanias Are Very Good, And Require My Time and Effort

As I’ve mentioned before, I’ve tried my hands at a fair number of Metroidvania games, and none of them have really sunk their claws in me. I don’t know if it was the visuals, the music, or just the general tone and vibe of Ender Magnolia that drew me in, but I’m glad that I gave this one the time it deserves. It’s a beautiful romp. Both on the visual forefront and on the emotional sideline. It’s a game that made me feel for its lead, alongside the partners that they encounter. Every battle was hard won, and each Homunculus had a story to tell.

I tried Ender Magnolia the right way. I took notes as I played, and followed along with my findings. While some may find this strange to do, it was genuinely beyond helpful. And something I hadn’t tried in the past. Now that I’ve learned that I was, apparently, playing Metroidvanias wrong from the start, I think it’s time for me to apologize to the genre.

I have to thank Ender Magnolia: Bloom in the Mist for teaching me that this genre is much better than I had given it credit for initially. It’s a nuanced genre, filled with exploration, creativity, and just generally amazing gameplay. I learned that I need to be patient, take my time, and explore every facet of the world for it to finally connect. First, I’ll start by checking out Ender Lillies. Then, I’ll finally face Hollow Knight once again. Maybe I’ll beat it before Silksong comes out so I can join in on the hype train.