England and France Fans Sing French National Anthem, Participate in Moment of Silence

Prior to kickoff between France and England at Wembley Stadium on Tuesday, there was a brief ceremony honoring the victims of the terrorist attacks in Paris last Friday. Prince William was on hand for the match and accompanied England manager Roy Hodgson and French manager Didier Deschamps in laying flowers on the pitch. After singing “God Save the Queen,” the Wembley crowd then sang the French national anthem, “La Marseillaise.”

Finally, the players arranged themselves in a circle around mid-field and the entire stadium engaged in a moment of silent.

Videos by VICE

[FS1]